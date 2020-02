A 44-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí investigating so called ‘ghost brokers’.

Gardai are working with the Insurance Federation of Ireland and a number of companies as part of the investigation.

Unsuspecting customers are tricked into buying products which may not cover them in the event of an accident.

A man was arrested yesterday morning as part of the inquiry.

He is being held in Lucan Garda station in Dublin for questioning.