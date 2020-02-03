Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for four counties

File image.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for four counties.

The warning will come into effect at 5pm this evening and is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It will be in place until 6am on Tuesday.

“Northwesterly winds strengthening this evening and tonight with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 90 to 100km/h,” said the forecaster.

“Strongest near coasts. Winds ease through Tuesday morning.”

Met Éireann says that the rest of the country will see sunny spells and scattered showers on Monday.

“The best of the dry and bright weather will be in the south and southeast of the country.”

Showers will “becoming widespread early tonight” and “wintry over high ground”.

Tuesday will be “largely dry and sunny with any showers dying out”.

The rest of the week will be “largely dry” before “becoming unsettled towards next weekend.”