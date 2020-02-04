Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are searching for a teenager who has been missing for four days.

Ryan McGuinness, aged 15, is missing from the Naul area of county Dublin, since Friday, January 31.

He is described as being five foot eight inches tall with brown hair, a slim build and blue eyes.

Ryan is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

