Google and Tinder being investigated by Data Protection Commission

Google and Tinder are being investigated by the Data Protection Commission (DPC).

It is in relation to the transparency of users information.

The DPC says it has received a number of complaints from various consumer organisations across the EU over Google’s processing of location data.

It has concerns over the transparency surrounding this process.

It is also examining how MTCH Technology Services, which owns Tinder, controls users’ personal information.

The Data Protection Commision wants to examine how Tinder responds to requests for information.

Under European laws, Ireland’s DPC is the lead regulator for both of these companies as they have their main European base here.

The separate investigations will establish if the companies meet their obligations as data controllers.

Companies which breach GDPR can be fined up to 4% of their annual global turnover or €20m, whichever is greater.