  • Home >
  • National News >
  • NCT to resume underbody vehicle inspections at eight more centres

NCT to resume underbody vehicle inspections at eight more centres

Tuesday, February 04, 2020

The National Car Testing Service says underbody vehicle inspections will resume this week at eight nationwide test centres.

It comes after the use of lifts at all sites was suspended last week, following concerns over ‘cracking’.

The eight centres to resume inspections include Galway, Cork, Limerick and Letterkenny after new lifts were delivered.

They are in addition to six locations in Deansgrange, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Skibbereen, Ballina and Enniscorthy announced on Friday.

Drivers due for an NCT at other centres will still be able to take two-thirds of the test, but will have to return and take the final part once the issue has been resolved.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Report suggests slight fall in rents for first time since 2012

Tuesday, 04/02/20 - 4:20pm

Tusla insists new guidelines will not enable alleged child abusers to interview their alleged victims

Tuesday, 04/02/20 - 4:00pm

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Tuesday, 04/02/20 - 3:30pm