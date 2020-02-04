Paul wins top gong at Supermac’s awards ceremony

PAUL O’Brien, owner of Supermac’s fast-food outlet in the Four Lakes Retail Park on the Dublin Road, has just picked up the coveted Franchisee of the Year Award at Supermac’s the All Stars Awards in the Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick. He received the gong for outstanding achievement in service, operations, marketing and public relations.

“Paul has worked very hard to get to where he is today,” said Pat McDonagh, managing director of the company.

“Since he started as a manager in Supermac’s on O’Connell Street, Dublin he has built a strong team around his owner-operated franchise. He’s developed strong community ties and his dedication to his business means that he is a regular award winner at the Supermac’s All Stars Awards.

“This is the first year that he has taken home the big award of the night. I would like to congratulate Paul and his staff on winning this award and I know that he and his team will go from strength to strength,” concluded Mr McDonagh.