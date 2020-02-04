Saving the environment one straw at a time!

MEET the four girls from Tullow Community School who are saving the world one straw at a time.

Michelle Murray, Dannah O’Brien, Megan Doyle and Ellie Byrne are transition year students who founded their mini-company The Last Straw with the help of their business teacher Brian Larkin. The girls’ aim is to help the environment by selling stainless steel reusable straws.

It all started in the early weeks of September, when the girls were sitting in enterprise class brainstorming ideas for a mini-company. The environment was a topic they could not ignore, with Greta Thunberg blowing up all over the media. They wanted to help save the environment through their company.

With the environment on its last straw, the girls were determined to make an impact by effecting a simple change to everyday life. They started by approaching five local primary schools with market research. From there, the girls sourced their products and began selling them in the local primary schools, which was a great success.

The students soon realised their business could progress further, so they approached John Byrne, owner of McDonald’s outlets in Carlow town, Tinryland, Wexford and two in Blanchardstown. John was very supportive of the idea and agreed to allow the girls use his McDonald’s restaurants as a platform to sell their stainless steel straws. The girls also negotiated with Richard Quinn, manager of Supermac’s Tullow, who also agreed to come on board with the selling of the girls’ straws. The girls also sold their products at several Christmas markets, including those in Carlow town and Duckett’s Grove as well as the Kilbride Eco Christmas Market.

On Monday 6 December, KCLR aired an item on The Last Straw. The girls discussed their business from the beginning to the present and their plans for the future. They then talked about how far they would like their company to go. The girls are passionate about the environment and would like to continue their contribution to saving it one straw at a time into their future.

Making people more environmentally aware is very important to the girls so following their appearance on radio the four also featured on live television on Wednesday 15 January on RTÉ2’s News2Day presented by Aisling Moloney. Aisling was so kind and made the experience of being on national television so much easier for the girls. The girls say they are extremely grateful for the opportunities to showcase their product and the experiences they have had so far.