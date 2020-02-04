Sub-zero temperatures expected tonight with widespread sharp frost

By Steve Neville

Temperatures are expected to drop below 0 tonight, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster is predicting that it will turn cold later today with “widespread sharp frost under mostly clear skies”.

They say the lowest temperatures will be between -2 and +1 degrees with it being “a little less cold on west coasts”.

Met Éireann says that during the day on Tuesday it will be ” largely dry and sunny with any showers dying out in the morning” before becoming cold tonight.

Wednesday will again be dry, according to the forecaster, with temperatures between seven and 10 degrees.

Temperatures will be kept “above freezing in many parts” due to cloud on Wednesday night, but some frost may form.

Met Éireann is predicting that Thursday and Friday will also remain dry for the most part, however, rain is expected late on Friday.

The added: “The trend for next weekend is for unsettled weather with spells of wet and windy weather”.