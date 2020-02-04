Top students win UCD scholarships

Tuesday, February 04, 2020

TWO south Carlow engineering students received third-level bursaries recently.
At a special ceremony last week, the pair were awarded UCD-Intel Masters student scholarships.

Kallum Doyle

Each recipient is provided with €3,000 to support their academic studies and given the opportunity to experience practical learning aligned to the needs of industry. Additionally, they are provided with employee mentors by Intel to give them a direct relationship to the world of work.
Kallum Doyle from Bagenalstown and Seán Ó Braonáin from Leighlinbridge were among 15 students to receive the award.

Kallum is studying chemical engineering while Seán is a chemical engineering student.
This latest round of Masters student scholarships were awarded as Intel and UCD announced the next phase of a strategic partnership between the two organisations.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Saving the environment one straw at a time!

Tuesday, 04/02/20 - 1:17pm

Paul wins top gong at Supermac’s awards ceremony

Tuesday, 04/02/20 - 11:14am

Council leaves door open to attend any future RIC commemoration

Sunday, 02/02/20 - 3:18pm