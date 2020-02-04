Top students win UCD scholarships

TWO south Carlow engineering students received third-level bursaries recently.

At a special ceremony last week, the pair were awarded UCD-Intel Masters student scholarships.

Each recipient is provided with €3,000 to support their academic studies and given the opportunity to experience practical learning aligned to the needs of industry. Additionally, they are provided with employee mentors by Intel to give them a direct relationship to the world of work.

Kallum Doyle from Bagenalstown and Seán Ó Braonáin from Leighlinbridge were among 15 students to receive the award.

Kallum is studying chemical engineering while Seán is a chemical engineering student.

This latest round of Masters student scholarships were awarded as Intel and UCD announced the next phase of a strategic partnership between the two organisations.