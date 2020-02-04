Victims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderers

By Cormac O’Keeffe

An advocacy group for families of homicide victims is urging political parties to back laws allowing judges to impose minimum prison terms for murderers.

None of the parties’ manifestos contain proposals that support AdVIC’s calls for new legislation which would give judges the legal option of imposing minimum sentences – of 25, 30 or 40 years – that murderers would have to serve in prison before being let out.

Currently, while murder carries a mandatory life sentence, offenders can be released after as little as seven years “on licence” – meaning they can be returned if they breach the conditions.

“The formation of the next government is a potential wasted opportunity to rebalance the criminal justice system in favour of victims and victims’ families,” said AdVIC’s vice-chair Joan Deane. “The focus continues to be on the offender – whether it is the trial process, the prison system or rehabilitation.”

She said: “At a minimum, all we would like is guidance on a minimum sentence for people convicted for murder similar to what is in place in Scotland.

“It would give families clarity and a sense that justice has been done. Instead, we are left to be re-traumatised when murderers are eligible for parole, unnecessarily having to worry about whether our loved one’s killer will be released.”

She added: “The next Government could quickly implement this simple change as Senator Marie Louise O’Donnell’s already had a Bill – Criminal Justice (Judicial Discretion) (Amendment) Bill 2019 – prepared that would give judges discretion as to whether they wish to recommend a minimum sentence for those convicted of the crime of murder in Ireland, with minimum tariffs of 25, 30 and 40 years.”