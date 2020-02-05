1,700 creches closed in protest at high fees and low pay

More than 1,700 creches around the country will close today in protest at high fees and low pay in the childcare sector.

A march on the issue involving providers, educators and parents is also expected to attract thousands in Dublin city centre later.

It’s being organised by the Early Years Alliance, who’re demanding solutions to what they call a ‘worsening crisis’ in the childcare sector.

Marian Quinn from the Association of Childhood Professionals says the situation’s chronic:

“We’ve got 23%, 24% in terms of staff turn over,” said Ms Quinn

“And if you go to services that are solely full daycare, that staff turnover is upwards of 45% – that’s nearly one in two.

“But also, if we are going to pay people, there’s only two ways of doing it. One is by charging higher fees.

“And the only other way of doing it is having increased government investment into it.

“That’s the one that we’re looking for.”