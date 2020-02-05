568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

By Steve Neville

There are 568 patients for beds in Irish hospitals around the country today.

374 are waiting in the emergency department, while 194 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figures were revealed by the INMO as part of their Trolley Watch.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick– 63

Cork University Hospital – 59

University Hospital Galway – 44

The figure has dropped from yesterday, when there were 640 patients waiting for beds.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO General Secretary, said yesterday that the figure was “dangerous and unacceptable”.

Ahead of the election she called on political leaders to “commit to lifting the recruitment freeze, funding safe staffing levels, and fully implementing the Sláintecare reform package.”