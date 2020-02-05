600 new houses ‘in the pipeline’ for Co Carlow

THE development of 600 new houses is currently “in the pipeline” across the county, a council official confirmed at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Acting director of services Michael Brennan assured members that Carlow was tackling the housing crisis, with a number of new developments planned for the coming years. Mr Brennan accepted that Carlow town was the place of greatest housing need in the county and also accepted that the council would have to examine the availability of lands within the town’s environs.

At the meeting, a proposed development of four two-bed housing units at St Mary’s Court, Rathnapish, Carlow was announced, which were warmly welcome by members.

Cllr Tom O’Neill asked if plans for further development in the area were progressing, while cllr Fintan Phelan wanted to know if the council had liaised with the local pigeon club or had considered the car park in the area, which is used by the local soccer club.

“I’ve no interest in pigeons myself, but a lot of people do,” said cllr Fergal Browne, who also asked that the development take into account the pigeon club in the area.

Cllr Browne also asked about the ongoing delays resolving issues at the Lime Grove estate in Palatine. He described the delays as “ludicrous”, adding that the council had been “more than patient”.

Mayor Andrea Dalton spoke of the need for two-bed houses in the area, while cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about progress on the housing development on the Portlaoise Road.

Cllr Ken Murnane said it was his understanding that within this proposed Portlaoise Road development, the houses under the remit of Laois County Council had be built and had to be completed before houses under the remit of Carlow County Council could start. Mr Brennan confirmed that 20 houses within this development would be completed by Laois County Council in 2020, with the Carlow phase of 57 houses expected to then begin in 2020 “or possibly 2021”.

Mr Brennan confirmed that discussions had taken place with the pigeon club at St Mary’s Court, while provisions are also being made for car parking.

In relation to the situation at Lime Grove, Mr Brennan said he “accepted cllr Browne’s frustration”, but situations of this nature were often “more complex than meets the eye”.

Cllr Browne also welcomed work carried out by the council on derelict sites in St Mary’s Park and St Killian’s Crescent.