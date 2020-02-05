€45k to enhance Carlow for Entente Florale contest

A BUDGET of €45,000 has been set aside to give Carlow town its best shot of achieving gold in this summer’s Entente Florale. The town has been selected to represent Ireland in the European competition, with judges expected to arrive in Carlow this July.

Acting director of services Michael Brennan called on all the agencies, community groups, County Carlow Chamber of Commerce and relevant stakeholders to be part of the competition. “It’s very inclusive and we are calling on everyone to get involved,” said Mr Brennan.

Cllr Ken Murnane referred to the recent arts grant of €500,000 secured by Carlow, which includes a clause that some of the funding be used to tackle the issue of derelict buildings. Cllr Murnane asked if this funding could be accessed before the Entente Florale competition. However, head of enterprise at Carlow LEO Kieran Comerford indicated that Carlow did not have a contract or had not indicated a procurement process in relation to that funding.

Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that when devising a route for the Entente Florale judges, it shouldn’t “necessarily be the easy street” that is selected, pointing out the long-term gain of taking the opportunity to enhance a street within the town in greatest need.

Cllr Fintan Phelan, who said that “significant sums” were made available in 2013, when the county previously competed in the competition, asked whether it would be “similar this time”.

Mr Brennan remarked that the competition was allowed for in the budget. Still pressed by cllr John Cassin about the budget, Mr Brennan revealed that it was €45,000.