Gardaí investigating after body of man found in Slieve Bloom mountains

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

Slieve Bloom mountains. File image

The body of a man has been found in the Slieve Bloom mountains in Co Laois.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the discovery.

At around 1pm yesterday, the body of a 44-year-old man was found in an area of the mountains known as The Cut.

It is near Clonaslee by the Co Offaly border.

The body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem by the State Pathologist will take place today.

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances following the discovery.

Enquires are ongoing and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem.

