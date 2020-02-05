Man arrested by gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal frauds

Gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal frauds have arrested a man.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the 35-year-old in the Dublin 15 area during an operation on Tuesday.

The man was detained in Lucan Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí said in a statement that: “The investigation into transaction reversal frauds was reported by a financial institution in the Dublin 18 area on the 13th January 2020.

“It was reported that between the 8th and the 10th of January 2020, 18 ATM machines were targeted resulting in the theft of money from customer’s accounts and damage to the ATMs.”