  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man remains in custody in connection with suspected mortgage fraud

Man remains in custody in connection with suspected mortgage fraud

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

A man remains in garda custody this morning over a suspected mortgage fraud worth more than €4m.

He was arrested in the Rathfarnham area of South Dublin yesterday.

A Garda investigation was launched after a number of financial institutions raised concerns over 109 mortgage applications.

It led to a number of searches at premises in the Rathfarnham and Templeogue areas of Dublin.

In those a large amount of documents and computers were seized.

At around 7am yesterday a man was arrested at his home in Rathfarnham in connection with the investigation.

He’s being held at Rathfarnham Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Election website aims to help voters make ‘informed decision’ on candidates

Wednesday, 05/02/20 - 12:30pm

Tipperary electoral staff told to expect Saturday election

Wednesday, 05/02/20 - 12:00pm

568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Wednesday, 05/02/20 - 10:30am