Torrential shower and marauding cattle fail to stop ploughing match

NEITHER a herd of bullocks hurtling towards the furrows nor a torrential downpour that threatened the soil could stop County Carlow Ploughing Association’s annual match … ploughmen are made of sterner stuff!

The association held its annual ploughing match last Sunday in Clonmelsh, Carlow on the lands of Tom Murphy, with more than 70 competitors taking part.

“It was a great day; we’d over 70 competitors from all over Ireland. The senior category was won by Martin Kehoe from Wexford, who beat Eamonn Tracey by one mark,” explained Michael O’Neill, PRO of County Carlow Ploughing Association.

The fantastic day was not without its incidents, the first of which was when a herd of cattle broke out and headed straight for the ploughing site. But the large number of organisers, spectators and competitors on the field were quick to react and managed to skilfully get the cattle back to their own patch!

“We managed to get them back in; there must have been 60 or 70 of them. I think they broke an electric fence, but they would have done a lot of damage had they got in,” says Michael.

There was also one heavy shower during the afternoon’s ploughing, but thankfully it, too, moved on, allowing the ploughing to continue.

And although Eamonn had to contend with second place on this occasion, it was another memorable day’s ploughing for the Tracey family, with three generations – John, Eamonn and brothers Steve and Seán – all winning prizes.

All involved were welcomed to Tinryland GAA clubhouse for refreshments following the event, while throughout the day the busy ladies’ committee was on hand with delicious catering.

Carlow Ploughing Association was also delighted to welcome the NPA’s managing director Anna May McHugh to the event. Anna May presented the prizes to the various winners and congratulated organisers on a terrific day of ploughing.

The winners included John Tracey, who was joint third in the senior category; Seán Tracey, winner of the second senior class; the third-furrow was won by Billy Donnelly from Wexford; the senior reversible was won by Dan Donnelly, also Wexford; while winner of the U21 category was Steve Tracey.