3Arena apologises to teen who was ‘misgendered and belittled’ by security staff

By Denise O’Donoghue

A Dublin concert venue has apologised to a young man who claimed its security staff told him he was not a man due to how he was dressed.

Leaving Certificate student David Tynan described his shock and humiliation as he claimed he was told he was not a man by a security guard who refused to search his bag at a Jonas Brothers concert last Friday in the 3Arena.

The 18-year-old from Swords, who is a make-up artist, told Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 the security guard at the male search queue opened his bag, which contained make-up and make-up brushes, and told David to step aside so that he could be searched by a female security guard instead.

David’s friend Leagh, who was in a nearby queue, said she heard the security staff member tell him: “I’m not searching you, you are not a man to me.”

David was wearing make-up at the concert but says he was dressed in ‘male’ clothing, including cargo pants and boots.

“I felt so misgendered and so belittled. It was just a horrible feeling. I’m still shaken up by it,” he said.

“I go to the 3Arena to enjoy myself. I paid money for a ticket and I don’t go there to be misgendered or to be judged by anyone. It was really shocking to hear it.”

A 3Arena spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the confusion regarding the concert-goer’s gender.”