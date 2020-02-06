  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 3Arena apologises to teen who was ‘misgendered and belittled’ by security staff

3Arena apologises to teen who was ‘misgendered and belittled’ by security staff

Thursday, February 06, 2020

By Denise O’Donoghue

A Dublin concert venue has apologised to a young man who claimed its security staff told him he was not a man due to how he was dressed.

Leaving Certificate student David Tynan described his shock and humiliation as he claimed he was told he was not a man by a security guard who refused to search his bag at a Jonas Brothers concert last Friday in the 3Arena.

The 18-year-old from Swords, who is a make-up artist, told Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 the security guard at the male search queue opened his bag, which contained make-up and make-up brushes, and told David to step aside so that he could be searched by a female security guard instead.

David’s friend Leagh, who was in a nearby queue, said she heard the security staff member tell him: “I’m not searching you, you are not a man to me.”

David was wearing make-up at the concert but says he was dressed in ‘male’ clothing, including cargo pants and boots.

“I felt so misgendered and so belittled. It was just a horrible feeling. I’m still shaken up by it,” he said.

“I go to the 3Arena to enjoy myself. I paid money for a ticket and I don’t go there to be misgendered or to be judged by anyone. It was really shocking to hear it.”

A 3Arena spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the confusion regarding the concert-goer’s gender.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Storm Ciara could impact voting on islands

Thursday, 06/02/20 - 7:05pm

Educate Together school dismisses ‘premature and unhelpful’ smear campaign leaflets

Thursday, 06/02/20 - 6:55pm

PSNI blame Continuity IRA for botched Brexit day bomb plot

Thursday, 06/02/20 - 5:35pm