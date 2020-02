There are 518 patients on trollies in Irish hospitals this morning.

The numbers were released by the INMO’s Trolley Watch.

347 are waiting in the emergency department, while 171 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick– 63

Cork University Hospital – 55

University Hospital Galway – 53

The figure has dropped from yesterday when 568 patients were waiting for beds.