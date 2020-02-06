Cervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland by 2050 – expert

Cervical cancer cells.

Cervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland within 30 years according to an expert.

CervicalCheck is rolling out a new HPV screening programme by the end of next month.

It will be more accurate than the current smear test, as it will look for the presence of the HPV virus which causes cervical cancer.

Dr Caroline Mason Mohan from CervicalCheck believes the cancer will eventually be eliminated in Ireland.

She said: “We now, thankfully, have a good vaccination programme. We now include the boys in it.

“It’s been established for 10 years and the uptake is increasing.

“Now with this new cervical screening programme that is more accurate, we also should be in a position to eliminate cervical cancer sometime around 2040/2050.”