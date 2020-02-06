Deputy Deering slams ‘dirty tricks’

DEPUTY Pat Deering described himself as “shocked” to discover that fake leaflets claiming to be from him have been sent to potential voters

The Fine Gael TD slammed those who he says have been posting fake election leaflets bearing his face to voters across Rathvilly.

Deering described the fake letters as “dirty tactics” and said he was disgusted to hear that the material had been delivered to potential voters on his home patch.

“I am disgusted that fake leaflets purporting to be from me have been delivered to houses in Rathvilly. Let me be clear, these letters are not from me, nor are they from anyone associated with my campaign,” he said.

“This is an organised attempt to mislead the people of Carlow, to damage our democratic process, and those responsible should be ashamed.

“The people of Carlow know that this is a close race. Voters should make up their minds on my record of delivering for Carlow, not a campaign of dirty tricks,” he added.

Deputy Deering remarked that he was “dismayed to see this type of campaigning”.

“People must have a lot of time on their hands to go to this trouble to do up this fake leaflet, address the envelopes and then post them. Some people are obviously panicking if they have to stoop to this level to try and damage my campaign,” concluded deputy Deering.