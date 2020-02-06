Election posters removed for safety reasons and by vandals

EVERY election has some controversy about campaign posters and 2020 has not disappointed, with many being removed because of health and safety risks and claims of vandalism.

Carlow County Council has been forced to remove a significant number of general election posters. Posters are not permitted to be erected within 15m of the entry or exit to a roundabout or junction, including on road regulatory signs. Posters are also not to interfere with sight distance from any junction or entrance from a property. They are also prohibited on ESB poles.

“We have had to remove quite a lot, particularly from the locations where they have been hung which are contrary to our guidance on road safety mainly,” said senior executive engineer Brian O’Donovan. “We had to take away quite a few, unfortunately.”

Posters had to be removed in Carlow town centre as they hung too low, with pedestrians hitting their heads off them.

“The post office junction was destroyed with them,” said Mr O’Donovan. “Again, that was contrary to hanging them at a junction.”

Mr O’Donovan said the council had to invest a lot of time and resources into removing posters that could have been utilised elsewhere.

The council, RSA and ESB had disseminated information about guidelines for placing posters. However, it seems the message has not gotten through.

Mr O’Donovan said it appeared in some instances that posters had been erected by contractors.

“Whether contractors may be putting it up on a pole and are not aware of guidelines, I am not really sure. I am not sure where the breakdown in communication is.”

Community groups in Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly and Hacketstown had all declared poster-free zones, although some campaign placards could be seen in Hacketstown last week, with candidates seemingly unaware of local wishes.

Fianna Fáil had erected posters of Carlow candidates in Wicklow, outside the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have reported that posters had been vandalised. Boycott signs were labelled on election posters of the main parties on the Kilkenny Road in recent days, while People Before Profit also claimed posters had been removed by rivals.