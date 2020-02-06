Famous name wins this year’s Charlie Curran Run

THE latest Charlie Curran Memorial Run once again drew huge crowds, with around 800 taking part on the day.

The five-mile run started from the Oak Park arch before finishing at Carlow Rugby Club, a change from past events after consultation with gardaí.

“It was brilliant,” said organiser Charlie Curran Jnr. “We are really proud how it turned out. We had rejigged things close to the event, but it was done for the right reasons and we got there in the end.”

Charlie lauded the support of the gardaí and Civil Defence along with about 50 volunteers, who ensured the day’s success. A tally is not yet known, but hopes are high that €11,000 will be raised for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Brain Tumour Ireland. The event is run in memory of Charlie Curran Snr of Dereen Heights.

This year’s run was won by Eamonn Coghlan’s son John, while the first Carlovian home was veteran athlete Tommy Payne. Around 75% of the participants came from outside Carlow, including Dublin and Cork, along with neighbouring counties.

“It’s a testament to the event that people are coming from all over,” said Charlie. “It’s the atmosphere … and those coming to the event are all of the same mind: they are all out for a bit of fun, to enjoy the run, enjoy the food and get a nice medal at the end.”

Charlie thanked everyone who had supported the event.