A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are looking for help to find 17-year-old Nathan Bolton who is missing from the Gorey area of Wexford since yesterday.

He is described as being six foot tall with black hair, a regular build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222.