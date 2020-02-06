Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in Kerry

By Steve Neville

A man in his 70s has died following a single-car collision in Kerry.

The collision occurred in Ballybunion on Thursday.

Gardaí said in a statement that they received a report of “a single vehicle road traffic collision at Lartigue Road”.

They said the alarm was when the body of the man was discovered in a car.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said a file is to be prepared for the Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed something to come forward.

They would like to speak to persons who travelled in both directions on the Lartigue Road between 11.30am and 12.30pm on February 5.

Gardaí are also appealing to road users with dash-cam/camera footage recorded in the area during the times outlined, to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí added that enquires are ongoing.