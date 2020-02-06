Gardaí investigating hate crime stabbing make second arrest

Gardaí investigating a stabbing at a railway station in Co. Kildare have made an arrest.

A man in his 20s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after what Gardaí are describing as a hate crime.

The victim was attacked at about 6.40pm on Friday, January 31, while waiting for a train with his boyfriend in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

A male juvenile is being questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.

Another man in his late teens was previously questioned in connection with the assault and an investigation file is being prepared for direction.