  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí investigating hate crime stabbing make second arrest

Gardaí investigating hate crime stabbing make second arrest

Thursday, February 06, 2020

Gardaí investigating a stabbing at a railway station in Co. Kildare have made an arrest.

A man in his 20s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after what Gardaí are describing as a hate crime.

The victim was attacked at about 6.40pm on Friday, January 31, while waiting for a train with his boyfriend in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

A male juvenile is being questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.

Another man in his late teens was previously questioned in connection with the assault and an investigation file is being prepared for direction.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Storm Ciara could impact voting on islands

Thursday, 06/02/20 - 7:05pm

Educate Together school dismisses ‘premature and unhelpful’ smear campaign leaflets

Thursday, 06/02/20 - 6:55pm

PSNI blame Continuity IRA for botched Brexit day bomb plot

Thursday, 06/02/20 - 5:35pm