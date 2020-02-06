Gardaí make three arrests and seize drugs, cash and imitation gun in raids on 7 flats

Three men have been arrested after Gardaí seized more than €43,000 worth of drugs, an imitation handgun and €4,500 in cash in Dublin.

Some of the drugs seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office.

Seven flats were searched in the Hardwick Street area of Dublin City Centre at around 4pm this afternoon.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized along with cocaine estimated to be worth €3,000.

€4,500 in cash was seized, along with an imitation handgun and pepper-spray.

Three men in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Mountjoy Garda Station.