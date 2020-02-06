Here’s how the weather is shaping up for election day

By Steve Neville

With election day around the corner, politicians are gearing up for the final days of canvassing.

But on Saturday, what can the electorate expect from the weather?

While Thursday is due to continue this week’s trend of staying dry with clear spells Friday will see a change, according to Met Éireann.

It should start bright but, outbreaks of rain will start in the morning followed by at times “more persistent” and heavy rain.

On the big day itself, Saturday, February 8, Met Éireann is predicting the morning to be the best part of the day.

They say it will be a mostly dry start before rain and winds blow in.

They predict: “Heavy rain and strong and gusty southerly winds will move eastwards over the country bringing a risk of very strong squally winds, with gales along all coasts and strong gale force winds along the northwest coast.”

On Saturday night, it will be “cold and largely dry for a time” before another spell of rain arrives “into western areas before morning.”

The forecaster says that their current indications are suggesting “a very strong to near gale force and gusty southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain, as Storm Ciara tracks to the north of the country.”