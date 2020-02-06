Tipperary election candidate Marese Skehan to be laid to rest today

Tipperary General Election candidate Marese Skehan is being laid to rest this morning.

The independent candidate died suddenly on Monday.

The funeral service for Ms Skehan is this monring and will be followed by burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Ms Skehan was described by locals as a lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in.

Her death initially led to the possibility of voting in the constituency being postponed.

But last night Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy signed an electoral order allowing it to proceed.