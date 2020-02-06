Two weather warnings in place for election day with Storm Ciara on the way

By Steve Neville

Met Éireann has announced two status yellow weather warnings, both of which will occur on election day.

Both warnings, a wind and rain warning, are in place for the entire country.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect on Saturday at 9am and will be in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann said that on Saturday “southerly winds will strengthen” throughout the day, “reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h”.

On Sunday Storm Ciara “will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts”.

Met Éireann said: “Over the weekend the combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts.”

The status yellow rain warning comes into effect at 12pm on Saturday and is in place until 3pm on Sunday.

The forecaster said that on election day, a spell of “heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country” with 20-40mm expected.

They said the levels of rain will be highest in the west and northwest.

Met Éireann said “another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers. Another 20-40mm likely.”

They said there is “a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country.”