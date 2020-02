Gardaí in County Wicklow are trying to locate a missing teenage girl.

Sixteen-year-old Chloe Fitzgerald from Avoca was last seen in the Bray area on Tuesday evening.

She is five foot two inches tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said they have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who knows where she is can get in touch with Wicklow Garda Station.