‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’: Less than 1 in 5 LGBT teachers come out over career fears

Friday, February 07, 2020

A ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ culture still exists in schools with a religious ethos when it comes to LGBT teachers.

That is the finding of a new survey by the INTO which shows that 10% of teachers identify as LGBT.

However, less than one in five LGBT teachers have come out to colleagues, parents or students over fears it could harm their career.

Just 18% of LGBT teachers had declared their orientation within their school community.

Securing a permanent contract is a significant influence for LGBT teachers in deciding whether or not to open up.

