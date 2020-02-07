Forty arrests during Operation Thor

GARDAÍ swept across the county on Wednesday when they took part in a local anti-crime exercise called Operation Thor/Project Storm.

As a result of the operation, 40 people were arrested in relation to ongoing investigations, including fraud, theft, assault, burglary, sale and supply of drugs, sexual offences and other crimes. Seventeen searches were conducted, which yielded four minor seizures of cannabis and six seizures of cannabis and cocaine for sale and supply.

Numerous checkpoints were conducted around Co Carlow, leading to ten vehicles being detected with no tax or insurance. One motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while another driver was arrested on warrants and taken to Carlow District Court.

The gardaí were assisted by members of Carlow County Council’s environmental waste department, social welfare inspectors and customs and excise officers.

The operation was also about garda involvement with the community, so there were a number of community engagement activities, including visits to primary schools in Carlow town by the Garda Mounted Unit.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and Superintendent Aidan Brennan also met representatives of night-time businesses at An Gairdín Beo, including taxi drivers, the vintners and owners of fast-food outlets, to discuss ongoing security measures after dark. Twenty-five trainee gardaí also helped out in the operation.