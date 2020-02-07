Gardaí ‘concerned’ as they bid to find missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing for three days.

Ciara Mooney, aged 14, was last seen in the Ratoath area of county Meath on Tuesday, February 4.

Ciara is described as being around five foot seven inches tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black anorak and multi-coloured leggings. She is known to frequent the Celbridge and East Wall areas in Dublin

Gardaí are concerned for Ciara. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.