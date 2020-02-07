  • Home >
Man arrested following discovery of guns and ammunition in Drogheda

Friday, February 07, 2020

A man has been arrested in Drogheda after the discovery of guns and ammunition.

Gardai in Co Louth said that as part of an intelligence-led operation against serious criminal activity in the district, a search operation was carried out this morning.

A handgun, ammunition, an assortment of offensive weapons including a crossbow, pepper spray, 4,000 euro in cash and cheques, and a quantity of controlled substances were seized.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station, where he can be detained for up to 72 hours.

