Man dies following assault in Kilkenny

Friday, February 07, 2020

A man who was seriously injured in an assault in Kilkenny yesterday morning has died.

The 46-year-old sustained a head injury during the incident which occurred around 4am at a house on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny city.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital but died during the night.

A post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were arrested in relation to the assault.

The woman has since been released without charge, while the man remains in custody for further question by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area between 3am and 6am yesterday, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’: Less than 1 in 5 LGBT teachers come out over career fears

Friday, 07/02/20 - 8:40am

Isolation rooms available at all HSE sites in event of coronavirus outbreak

Friday, 07/02/20 - 8:30am

An Post plan zero emission deliveries in six cities by years end

Friday, 07/02/20 - 7:30am