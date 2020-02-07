Red letter day as ultra-modern college campus is officially opened

“IT’S absolutely fantastic! It’s been a long journey getting here, so it’s an historic day,” a delighted Dr Markita Mulvey, principal of Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training, told The Nationalist.

She was speaking at the official opening of the brand new campus of the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB) on the Kilkenny Road, Carlow last Wednesday morning. The campus incorporates the secondary school Tyndall College and the Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training (CIFET). Dr Mulvey was among a range of speakers, including Gerry McGill, principal of Tyndall College, cllr Peter Cleere, chairperson of the ETB, and Eileen Curtis, chief executive of the ETB, who addressed an audience of hundreds of invited guests. Minister of state John Paul Phelan was the guest of honour, who unveiled a plaque and officially cut the ribbon on the new buildings.

Mr McGill opened proceedings and reminded people that the two colleges had a capacity for 1,000 students each, while cllr Cleere described the campus as being a flagship for Kilkenny/Carlow ETB.

Ms Curtis, as chief executive of the ETB, acknowledged the groundwork that her predecessor Cynthia Deane and many others had laid down to get the project from dream to reality. She cited George Bernard Shaw with the quotation: “There are those that look at things the way they are and ask why; I dream of things that never were and ask why not.”

Dr Mulvey then brought the audience through a potted history of vocational education in the town and how Carlow Vocational School grew and expanded into Tyndall College and the institute. She traced the origins back to 1902 to the humble beginnings of a technical education in the Assembly Rooms on Dublin Street to the building of a new vocational school in 1972 and the expansion of post-leaving certificate courses in 1991. She also explained how the ETB swapped land with IT Carlow and, by doing so, allowed the ETB the space in which to develop its new campus.

Dr Mulvey acknowledged the past principals and deputy principals of Carlow Vocational School and their work in tirelessly educating generations of young people, while also furthering the cause of vocational education.

Addressing many students in the audience, minister Phelan said: “At the risk of being deeply patronising, the years spent in secondary school are the best days of your life”. He also said the schools are now at the centre of every community, underlining the vital and huge role they play in society.

Ms Deane was presented with a memento in recognition of her contribution to the development of the campus. So, too, were representatives of past principals – John O’Keeffe (1981-1987), John Keehan (1987-1990) and Bernard Mulchrone (1990-2010), who played an invaluable part in the legacy of education and training in Carlow.

Students and parents of both Tyndall College and CIFET presented symbols that represented life in both colleges, among them a historic school clock that has journeyed with successive generations from the buildings in Dublin Street through to the present day; a booklet outlining the college history; a prospectus for Tyndall College; and displays made by the students about their hopes and dreams for the future.

Minister Phelan and cllr Cleere then unveiled a beautiful plaque to commemorate the auspicious occasion, after which the minister officially cut a ribbon on the brand-new campus that was 20 years in the making.