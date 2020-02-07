Tech-savvy kids in finals of worldwide competition

TWO pupils from the Gaelscoil have reached the finals of a tech competition and will compete against millions of other contestants from across the world.

Clare Ní Éilí and Nathan Ó Leathlobhair qualified for the Bebras national final, which takes place on Saturday 28 March in Maynooth University as part of Tech Week 2020.

The Bebras challenge hones technological thinking among students by allowing them to solve interactive tasks online.

It’s run in over 40 countries and takes place every November. The tasks can be answered without prior knowledge about computing or communication technology. The aim of Bebras is to get students all over the world excited about computing.

The challenge is comprised of a set of short questions called Bebras tasks, which are delivered and completed online.

Last year, almost 300,000 students from all over the world took part, including some sixth-class pupils in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairsc, the only primary school in the county to do so.

The students began online training for the event once a week for three weeks. The competition itself was done by the children online and as they were competing against one another they were in separate rooms, all working simultaneously.

Clare and Nathan were two pupils to get through to the finals in March, so everyone at the school is delighted for them. Best of luck to the clever pair!