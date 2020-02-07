Youth Council issues instructions for first-time voters as they push for over 600,000 young people to vote

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) has said it expects a strong turnout of young voters in tomorrow’s general election.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin makes a donation to the Greater Chernobyl Cause during a general election canvass at Douglas Court Shopping Centre in Cork today. Pic: PA

Up to 603,987 Irish and UK citizens aged 18 to 29 are entitled to vote and more than 226,000 of them are first-time voters.

The NYCI – which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide – is encouraging them to get to the polls.

Polling stations open between 7am and 10pm on Saturday.

Any Irish or British citizen aged 18 or over, ordinarily resident in Ireland and on the Register of Electors, is eligible to vote.

Polling cards are issued to voters in the days before polling day to tell people where to vote.

A polling card is not needed to vote – however, people may be asked for evidence of identity at the polling station.

James Doorley, Deputy Director of the NYCI said there has been a high level of youth voter registration in recent weeks.

Mr Doorley said: “The election of the 33rd Dáil is an important one as the successful TDs and new Government elected on February 8th will have a significant impact on the lives and future of young people and all citizens for up to five years.

From our work and all the available evidence young people are energised and concerned about many issues, such as housing, homelessness, education, climate change, mental health services and motor insurance to name a few.

“We believe that there will be a strong youth turnout on Saturday which will send a strong message to the next Oireachtas and government, that they must make positive decisions and take actions action on all these issues in the coming months and years”.

“It is vital that the views of young people are heard… and that is why we are strongly encouraging all young voters to go to the polls”.

The Youth Council is also making instructions available to first-time voters letting them know what they need, and what to expect at the polling station.