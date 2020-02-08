Gardaí appeal for information as shots fired in Longford

Gardaí are appealing for information over two separate shooting incidents that occurred in Longford over the last few days.

The shots were reportedly fired at a residence in Corboy, Edgeworthstown, on February 4 around 10.30pm and also yesterday afternoon around 12.10pm.

In the first incident, two shots were discharged and in the second incident, a single shot was discharged.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí in Granard are asking roads users with dash cam footage and anyone with information and who may have been in the Corboy area or surrounding area on the evening of the 4th between 10-11pm and on the afternoon of the 7th between 12-1pm to contact Grandard Garda Station.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with the driver and occupants of a white, saloon-type car which was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.