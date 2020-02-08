Galway 2020 launch event cancelled due to weather

The event planned to launch Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture has been cancelled due to the weather.

This year Galway holds the title of European culture capital jointly with the Croatian city of Rijeka.

“Galway 2020 is extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of the finale of our Opening Ceremony this evening due to the severe national weather warnings in place for the whole of today, tonight and tomorrow,” a statement read this morning.

President Michael D Higgins was due to formally launches the city’s year as cultural capital of Europe.

“We are saddened for the community cast, our volunteers and the whole team who have worked so hard during the last weeks and months,” the statement added.

“Today’s event would have marked the finale of what has been a hugely successful week-long series of events on the Fire Tour of lighting ceremonies that have lit up towns across the county.”

– This story was updated at 11.06am