Storm Ciara: Orange weather warning nationwide; Galway 2020 opening event cancelled

Update: The weather warning throughout the country has been upgraded to a status orange.

There had been a yellow weather warning for wind in place throughout the country from 9am this morning but Met Éireann have since updated it.

The orange warning will be in place until 12 noon tomorrow.

Earlier: Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65kmh with gusts reaching 90-110kmh, according to Met Éireann

Storm Ciara will also produce strong winds throughout Sunday with the warning in place until midnight tomorrow.

From this afternoon the warning will update to status orange in Donegal and Mayo from 12 noon and in Galway from 1pm.

Gusts of up to 120 km/h are forecast in the west and north-west of the country.

Donegal County Council has asked the public to be vigilant when it comes to falling trees and debris.

Also as a result of the current weather forecast combined with a period of high tides, Limerick City and County Council is taking precautionary measures.

These include the mobilisation of extra flood defences in Limerick city, Foynes and Askeaton.