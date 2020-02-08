RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley dies following illness

RTÉ have announced the death of broadcaster Keelin Shanley following an illness.

She was 51.

Keelin had been dealing with cancer for some time and passed away peacefully this afternoon.

With over 20 years experience as a journalist and broadcaster, she had most recently been anchor of the Six One News on RTÉ One.

Keelin joined Prime Time, RTÉ’s flagship current affairs television programme, in 1999 where she worked as a reporter and presenter.

Her work on Prime Time and Prime Time Investigates resulted in Keelin winning three IFTA awards, a National Media Award, a Radharc award and a Justice Media Award.

Jon WIlliams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, described her as a “fearless, generous, and passionate” journalist.

“Keelin was the best of us – and we are heartbroken,” he said.

“Her legacy of over 20 years journalism with RTÉ saw her help tell the stories of so many often marginalised. She strove to inform, probe and encourage. Always inquisitive, interested, thoughtful and kind.

“The fact that she presented our flagship Six One News while dealing with cancer is inspirational in itself and so typical of Keelin’s determination to live life to the full.

“Our hearts go out to Conor, Lucy and Ben and her wider family. We are all poorer for her loss.”

In more recent times, Keelin presented Morning Edition, The Consumer Show, Crimecall and The Irish Book Awards on RTÉ One.

She also worked as a radio presenter across several programmes on RTÉ Radio 1: Morning Ireland; News at One; Today with Sean O’Rourke; and Late Debate.

In January 2018, Keelin took up her role as a new presenter of the flagship RTÉ Six One News.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Everybody at RTÉ is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Keelin Shanley.

“A passionate and dedicated public service journalist, Keelin had an expertise that challenged and probed as well as an ease that endeared her to all.

“Most recently, Keelin co-presented the Six One News, watched by huge audiences daily. Keelin was incredibly popular with all her colleagues. But our loss is nothing compared to that of her much-loved family. “

Keelin is survived by her husband Conor and their children Lucy and Ben.

Tributes

President Higgins said Keelin Shanley brought great professionalism and dedication to her work as a journalist.

In a statement, he said: “People all over Ireland will have been greatly saddened by the news of the death of Keelin Shanley, broadcaster and award-winning journalist.

“Driven by a strong commitment to social justice, she brought great professionalism and dedication to her work as a journalist.

“Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to her husband Conor, their children Lucy and Ben, her wider family and her wide circle of friends.”