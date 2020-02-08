Uniform footpaths for town centre

A CONSISTENT uniform pattern for footpaths in Carlow town centre will be part of the much-anticipated town renewal scheme, the Carlow Municipal District heard.

At last Thursday’s meeting of the municipal district, mayor Andrea Dalton asked if replacing footpaths would be part of the road resurfacing works planned for Dublin Street, Carlow. Area engineer Ger O’Brien stated that separate funding would be required for footpaths on the street, adding that footpaths for the town centre would be part of the renewal project.

Cllr John Cassin raised the issue of the condition of the footpaths at Finegan’s corner (Tullow Street and Potato Market) and outlined the difficulties faced by wheelchair users trying to negotiate this area.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked that footpaths within estates also be considered, adding that the council had a “duty to look after footpaths wherever they needed to be done”.

Cllr Dalton raised the issue of the amount of chewing gum on the town’s footpaths but accepted that if footpaths are due to be upgraded shortly there was no point in going to the expense of removing it at the moment.

Councillors asked if signs might help the situation, but Mr O’Brien remarked: “If you throw chewing gum onto the ground, you’re not someone who is going to look at signs … that’s just my opinion.”

Cllr Phelan suggested looking at the successful tactics used by other towns and cities to cope with the problem of chewing gum.