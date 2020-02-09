GE2020: Counting underway as exit poll suggests three-way tie between major parties

Ballot boxes are opened at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: PA

Counting got underway at 9am

First tallies expected after 11am

Exit poll leaves FG, FF and SF in dead heat

Counting is underway across Ireland this morning as last night’s exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.

The shock IPSOS MRBI poll makes it extraordinarily difficult to predict which of the three parties-Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or Sinn Féin, could be in a position to lead the next government.

The exit poll figures predict that 22.4% of voters backed Fine Gael, while Sinn Féin looks set to get 22.3% and Fianna Fáil could get 22.2% support.

There is a margin of error of 1.3%.

The dead heat between the three big parties does reveal that Sinn Féin has managed to get voters out, after the later stages of the campaign showed a surge in support for the party. In previous elections, polls were high for Sinn Féin ahead of voting, but the numbers never materialised at the ballot box.

The results of the poll-carried out by the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD, were announced at 10pm last night, just as polling stations closed across the country.

Fianna Fáil – 22.2%

Fine Gael – 22.4%

Sinn Féin – 22.3%

Green Party – 8%

Labour – 5%

Social Democrats – 3%

Solidarity-People Before Profit – 3%

Aontú – 2%

Others – 2%

Independents – 11%