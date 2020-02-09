Gardaí asking for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

Sunday, February 09, 2020

15-year-old Ryan McGuinness

Gardai are seeking help in tracing a missing teenage boy in North County Dublin.

15-year-old Ryan McGuinness is missing from the Naul since Thursday and is known to visit the Ballyfermot and inner-city areas.

He’s 5 foot 8″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes – he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black sweater with navy design down the arms, a black baseball cap and a black Nike jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Balbriggan on (01) 802 0510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

