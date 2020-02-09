Gardaí concerned for 24-year-old missing from Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 24-year-old missing from Kilkenny.

Amanda McDonagh, also known as Mandy, is missing from her home in Pearse Street.

Mandy was last seen on Friday evening – February 7 – at around 8pm on Pearse Street.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height, with a slim build and long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey jumper, black leggings, grey hat, grey jacket and white runners.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for Mandy’s welfare.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Mandy are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 – 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.