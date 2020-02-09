Matthew wins bursary from DCU

Thursday, February 06, 2020

GAELCHOLÁISTE Cheatharlach past pupil Matthew Callinan Keenan recently received a €500 scholarship to study at DCU after gaining more than 550 points in the leaving cert.

Matthew Callinan Keenan, a former student of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, was presented with an academic scholarship to study at DCU in recognition of his achieving more than 550 points in the leaving certificate. He is pictured here with Professor Brian MacCraith, president of DCU, school principal Madailin Mhic Lochlainn and Jennifer Bruton, associate dean, teaching and learning

Currently studying data science, Matthew and the other awardees were joined at a presentation ceremony in The Helix by their parents, former school principals and teachers. Each student received a commemorative certificate and the school principals/teachers received a plaque to display in their schools marking the significant achievement of their former pupils.

More than €70,000 worth of scholarships were presented to 144 fresher students at DCU who achieved more than 550 CAO points in the leaving cert exam or equivalent.

By Suzanne Pender
