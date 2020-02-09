Matthew wins bursary from DCU

GAELCHOLÁISTE Cheatharlach past pupil Matthew Callinan Keenan recently received a €500 scholarship to study at DCU after gaining more than 550 points in the leaving cert.

Currently studying data science, Matthew and the other awardees were joined at a presentation ceremony in The Helix by their parents, former school principals and teachers. Each student received a commemorative certificate and the school principals/teachers received a plaque to display in their schools marking the significant achievement of their former pupils.

More than €70,000 worth of scholarships were presented to 144 fresher students at DCU who achieved more than 550 CAO points in the leaving cert exam or equivalent.