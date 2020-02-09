Micheál Martin doesn’t rule out SF talks: ‘The country comes first’

By Joel Slattery

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arriving at the count centre in Cork. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Micheál Martin has said that “significant incompatibilities” still exist between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin but stopped short of ruling out working with the party in the next government.

Mr Martin, speaking at the Cork South Central count center there is “an onus and an obligation” on parties to build a “functioning government”.

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything,” the Fianna Fáil leader said.

Mr Martin said: “One’s policies and one’s principles don’t change overnight – there are serious policy issues.

“For any government to sustain into the future, there has to be a sustainable coherent programme for government that can be implemented and delivered.

“There is significant incompatibility in terms of the policy platforms between ourselves and Sinn Fein. I would just have to put that marker down now.”

But he said “the country comes first” and he pointed to the fact the Fianna Fail facilitated the formation of a functioning government after the last general election.

“There is an onus and an obligation on all to ensure that such a functioning government is formed after this,” he said.

Mr Martin came in second in the first count in Cork South Central but fell around 400 votes short of the quota where Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire topped the poll with over 14,000 first preference votes.

– Additional reporting Eoin English